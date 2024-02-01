Back to top

AvalonBay (AVB) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

AvalonBay Communities (AVB - Free Report) reported $704.71 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.2%. EPS of $2.74 for the same period compares to $1.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $701.67 million, representing a surprise of +0.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.73.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AvalonBay performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same Store Economic Occupancy: 95.6% compared to the 95.6% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Rental and other income: $702.70 million compared to the $700.50 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Management, development and other fees: $2.01 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -38.7%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $1.70 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.44.
View all Key Company Metrics for AvalonBay here>>>

Shares of AvalonBay have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

