C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW - Free Report) reported $4.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 16.7%. EPS of $0.50 for the same period compares to $1.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.35 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80, the EPS surprise was -37.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how C.H. Robinson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average employee headcount: 15,319 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 15,554.
  • Total Revenue- NAST: $3 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.8%.
  • Total Revenue- All Other and Corporate: $512.42 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $525.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.
  • Total Revenue- Global Forwarding: $708.81 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $747.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -30.1%.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- NAST: $380.16 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $397.74 million.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- Global Forwarding: $162.32 million versus $157.54 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other and Corporate: $76.14 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $61.94 million.
  • Income (loss) from operations- NAST: $95.96 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $126.23 million.
  • Income (loss) from operations- Global Forwarding: $22.58 million versus $25.50 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Income (loss) from operations- All Other & Corporate: -$11.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$36.53 million.
Shares of C.H. Robinson have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

