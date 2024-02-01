Back to top

Axis Capital (AXS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Axis Capital (AXS - Free Report) reported $1.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.2%. EPS of $2.94 for the same period compares to $1.95 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion, representing a surprise of +2.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +335.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.25.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Axis Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net loss and loss expense ratio - Total: 91.1% compared to the 80.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Combined Ratio - Total: 124.6% compared to the 114.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Acquisition Cost Ratio - Total: 20.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 20.2%.
  • Net investment income: $186.94 million compared to the $168 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.1% year over year.
  • Net premiums earned: $1.27 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.6% year over year.
  • Other insurance related income (loss): $6.05 million versus $11.68 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +96.7% change.
Shares of Axis Capital have returned +8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

