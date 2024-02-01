Back to top

Selective Insurance (SIGI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Selective Insurance (SIGI - Free Report) reported $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.4%. EPS of $1.94 for the same period compares to $1.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion, representing a surprise of -0.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.92.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Selective Insurance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Underwriting expense ratio: 31.1% compared to the 32% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Combined ratio: 93.7% compared to the 93.6% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Loss and loss expense ratio: 62.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 61.6%.
  • Standard Commercial Lines - Combined Ratio: 93.1% compared to the 93.9% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Standard Personal Lines - Combined Ratio: 116.9% versus 99.6% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Excess and Surplus Lines - Combined Ratio: 76.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 85.8%.
  • Revenues- Net premiums earned: $1 billion versus $1.01 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.7% change.
  • Revenues- Other income: $5.50 million compared to the $3.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net investment income earned: $98.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $98.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.1%.
  • Revenues- Excess and Surplus Lines- Net Premiums Earned: $108.10 million versus $104.56 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Standard Commercial Lines- Net Premiums Earned: $792.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $806.19 million.
  • Revenues- Standard Personal Lines- Net Premiums Earned: $101 million versus $97.02 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Selective Insurance have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

