Century Communities (CCS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Century Communities (CCS - Free Report) reported $1.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.2%. EPS of $2.93 for the same period compares to $2.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $915.91 million, representing a surprise of +31.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +29.07%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Century Communities performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Home Deliveries - Homes: 3,157 versus 2,361 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Home Deliveries - Average Sales Price: $375.50 versus $378.21 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Backlog - Homes: 1,070 versus 1,553 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net New Home Contracts: 2,340 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,022.
  • Selling Communities at period end: 251 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 255.
  • Revenues- Financial services revenues: $16.46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.6%.
  • Revenues- Total homebuilding revenues: $1.19 billion versus $894.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change.
  • Revenues- Home sales revenues: $1.19 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $892.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.
  • Revenues- Land sales and other revenues: $3.72 million compared to the $3 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Century Communities here>>>

Shares of Century Communities have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

