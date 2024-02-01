Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, BrightView (BV) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

BrightView Holdings (BV - Free Report) reported $626.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.5%. EPS of $0.02 for the same period compares to -$0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $651.07 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05, the EPS surprise was -60.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BrightView performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Maintenance Services: $442.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $469.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%.
  • Revenue- Development Services: $185.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $183.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.
  • Revenue- Maintenance Services - Snow Removal Services: $39.70 million versus $54.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -35.8% change.
  • Revenue- Maintenance Services - Landscape Maintenance Services: $402.60 million versus $414.86 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$1 million versus -$1.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -41.2% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$14.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$15.80 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Development Services: $19.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.02 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Maintenance Services: $42 million versus $50.68 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for BrightView here>>>

Shares of BrightView have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise