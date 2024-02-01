Back to top

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA - Free Report) reported $3.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.1%. EPS of $0.15 for the same period compares to $0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.54 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06, the EPS surprise was +150.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Corteva, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Seed: $1.64 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%.
  • Revenue- Crop Protection: $2.07 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.9%.
  • Revenue- Crop Protection- Other: $364 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $313.40 million.
  • Revenue- Seed- Other: $111 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $130.94 million.
  • Revenue- Crop Protection- Herbicides: $991 million versus $824.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Crop Protection- Insecticides: $442 million versus $515.53 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Crop Protection- Fungicides: $275 million versus $243.41 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Seed- Soybean: $145 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $112.94 million.
  • Revenue- Seed- Corn: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.29 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Seed- Other oilseeds: $71 million compared to the $70.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating EBITDA- Seed: $145 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $62.91 million.
  • Operating EBITDA- Corporate: -$26 million compared to the -$29 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Corteva, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Corteva, Inc. have returned -5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

