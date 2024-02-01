Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Core Laboratories (CLB) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Core Laboratories (CLB - Free Report) reported revenue of $128.21 million, up 0.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.19, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $127.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20, the EPS surprise was -5.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Core Laboratories performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Production Enhancement: $43.58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $43.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.9%.
  • Revenue- Reservoir Description: $84.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $84.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.
  • Operating Income- Reservoir Description- Excluding specific items: $12.33 million versus $12.39 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Corporate and Other- Excluding specific items: $0.32 million compared to the -$0.30 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income- Production Enhancement- Excluding specific items: $2.40 million versus $2.75 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Core Laboratories have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

