Align Technology (ALGN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Align Technology (ALGN - Free Report) reported revenue of $956.73 million, up 6.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.42, compared to $1.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $928.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.18, the EPS surprise was +11.01%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Align Technology performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Clear Aligner Shipments: 593 compared to the 592 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net revenues- Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services: $174.81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $175.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.
  • Net revenues- Total Clear Aligner: $781.91 million versus $753 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.
Shares of Align Technology have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

