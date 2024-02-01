Aflac (AFL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Aflac (
AFL Quick Quote AFL - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.78 billion, down 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.25, compared to $1.29 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -14.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.44 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.47, the EPS surprise was -14.97%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Aflac performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Tot. Ben. /Premium - Aflac Japan: 56.2% compared to the 66.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Tot. Adj. Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac U.S. 43.4% versus 41.5% estimated by three analysts on average. Tot. Ben. /Premium - Aflac U.S. 44.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 47.1%. Tot. Adj. Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac Japan: 21.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 21.4%. Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan: $2.50 billion versus $2.54 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.8% change. Revenues- Aflac Japan- Total net earned premiums: $1.84 billion versus $1.90 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15% change. Revenues- Aflac Japan- Net investment income: $664 million compared to the $636.43 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year. Revenues- Aflac U.S.- Other income: $25 million versus $33.93 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -39% change. Revenues- Other income (loss): $38 million versus $44.29 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24% change. Revenues- Net investment income: $865 million versus $904.81 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.5% change. Revenues- Total net earned premiums: $3.39 billion compared to the $3.41 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.6% year over year. Total adjusted revenues- Corporate and other: $76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $133.28 million. View all Key Company Metrics for Aflac here>>>
Shares of Aflac have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
