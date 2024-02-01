Back to top

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN - Free Report) reported revenue of $130.17 million, up 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.27, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $136.29 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the EPS surprise was -6.90%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Brandywine Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rents: $119.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $123.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.1%.
  • Revenue- Third party management fees, labor reimbursement and leasing: $5.64 million compared to the $5.64 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other: $5.33 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +144%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.91 versus -$0.07 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust have returned -9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

