New Strong Sell Stocks for February 1st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP - Free Report) is a diversified natural resource company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR - Free Report) is a software-driven networking company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI - Free Report) is a clothing and accessories company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


