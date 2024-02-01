Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Small-Cap India ETF (SMIN) Hits New 52-Week High

Read MoreHide Full Article

For investors seeking momentum, iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 53.8% from its 52-week low price of $48.11/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

SMIN in Focus

The underlying MSCI India Small Cap Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities of small capitalization companies whose market capitalization represents the bottom 14% of companies in the Indian securities market. The product charges 74 bps in annual fees.

Why the Move?

Indian shares advanced lately, thanks to likely election optimism. Also, India is setting a global benchmark with its forecasted annual growth rate of 7.3% for the fiscal year ending in March 2024, as quoted on CNBC. Economists are closely monitoring the potential impact of this economic growth on Prime Minister Modi's re-election prospects. Notably, Modi is viewed as a market-friendly leader.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, SMIN might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 47.50, which gives cues of a further rally.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) - free report >>

Published in

etfs