Image: Bigstock
Ahead of Linde (LIN) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Linde (LIN - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $3.50 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 10.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $8.06 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Linde metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- EMEA' will reach $2.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.9% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- APAC' reaching $1.59 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.3% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Other' will reach $326.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.9%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Americas' should arrive at $3.61 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Engineering' will reach $494.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Profit- Americas' should come in at $1.07 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $944 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Operating Profit- EMEA' stands at $612.93 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $509 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating profit- Engineering' will likely reach $93.10 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $157 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Operating profit- APAC' to reach $437.30 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $416 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Linde here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Linde have returned -1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Currently, LIN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>