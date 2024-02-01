Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Feb 1, 2024

  • Shares of The Boeing Company ((BA - Free Report) ) jumped 5.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 loss of $0.47 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.72.
  • Mastercard Incorporated’s ((MA - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $3.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.08 per share.
  • Shares of Phillips 66 ((PSX - Free Report) ) increased 1.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $3.09 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37 per share.
  • Novartis AG’s ((NVS - Free Report) ) shares declined 4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.53 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 per share.

