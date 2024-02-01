Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Allegheny Technologies (ATI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.06 billion, up 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion, representing a surprise of +3.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Allegheny Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- High Performance Materials & Components: $582.50 million versus $549.82 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.6% change.
  • Sales- Advanced Alloys & Solutions: $481.50 million versus $509.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.7% change.
  • EBITDA- Advanced Alloys & Solutions: $57.30 million versus $61.57 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • EBITDA- High Performance Materials & Components: $125.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $116.28 million.
Shares of Allegheny Technologies have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

