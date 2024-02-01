Back to top

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) reported revenue of $568.5 million, up 10.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.82, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $521.48 million, representing a surprise of +9.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +46.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Janus Henderson Group plc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Assets under management - Equities: $205.1 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $193.91 billion.
  • Assets under management - Multi-Asset: $48.9 billion versus $46.99 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Assets under management - Fixed Income: $71.5 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $66.41 billion.
  • Assets under management - Average: $314.9 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $316.81 billion.
  • Assets under management - Alternatives: $9.4 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.5 billion.
  • Revenue- Management fees: $427.10 million versus $424.59 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.
  • Revenue- Shareowner servicing fees and other: $53.60 million compared to the $69.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Performance fees: $41.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$3.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +191.6%.
  • Revenue- Other: $46.10 million compared to the $46.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.
Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

