Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Dover Corporation (DOV) Q4 Earnings
For the quarter ended December 2023, Dover Corporation (DOV - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.11 billion, down 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.45, compared to $2.16 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17 billion, representing a surprise of -3.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.44.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Dover Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Dover Corporation here>>>
- Revenue- Engineered Products: $529.08 million compared to the $567.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.
- Revenue- Clean Energy & Fueling: $449.42 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $463.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%.
- Revenue- Climate & Sustainability Technologies: $398.35 million compared to the $435.26 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.8% year over year.
- Revenue- Pumps & Process Solutions: $444.81 million compared to the $425.65 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.
- Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$1.43 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$0.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%.
- Revenue- Imaging & Identification: $285.53 million versus $283.36 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Products: $124.86 million versus $126.17 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Clean Energy & Fueling: $86.74 million compared to the $100.13 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Climate & Sustainability Technologies: $78.55 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $75.30 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Pumps & Process Solutions: $133.66 million versus $125.50 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Imaging & Identification: $76.73 million versus $76.29 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Dover Corporation have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.