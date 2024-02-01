Becton Dickinson (BDX) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Becton Dickinson (
BDX Quick Quote BDX - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.71 billion, up 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.68, compared to $2.98 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.74 billion, representing a surprise of -0.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.39.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Becton Dickinson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- BD Medical- Medication Management Solutions- International: $153 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $158.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%. Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Biosciences- International: $232 million versus $226.47 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.4% change. Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention- United States: $234 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $249.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%. Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care- United States: $287 million versus $275.93 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.8% change. Revenues- BD Medical: $2.23 billion compared to the $2.27 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year. Revenues- BD Interventional: $1.19 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year. Revenues- BD Life Sciences: $1.29 billion versus $1.30 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change. Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Biosciences: $375 million versus $371.22 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change. Revenues- BD Medical- Pharmaceutical Systems: $431 million compared to the $462.09 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year. Revenues- BD Medical- Medication Management Solutions: $747 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $760.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%. Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Integrated Diagnostic Solutions: $913 million versus $918.17 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change. Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care: $365 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $351.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%. View all Key Company Metrics for Becton Dickinson here>>>
Shares of Becton Dickinson have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
