SurModics (SRDX) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

SurModics (SRDX - Free Report) reported $30.55 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.6%. EPS of $0.00 for the same period compares to -$0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.35, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SurModics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Product sales: $18.83 million versus $17.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.3% change.
  • Revenue- Research, development and other: $2.55 million compared to the $3.42 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Royalties and license fees: $9.18 million versus $9.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.
Shares of SurModics have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

