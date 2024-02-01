Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, OneWater Marine (ONEW) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, OneWater Marine (ONEW - Free Report) reported revenue of $364.01 million, down 0.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.38, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $370.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.30, the EPS surprise was -26.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how OneWater Marine performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- New boat: $241.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $232.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.
  • Revenues- Service, parts & other: $62.29 million compared to the $69.30 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Finance & insurance income: $7.36 million compared to the $10.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Pre-owned boat: $52.28 million compared to the $63.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year.
  • Gross Profit- New boat: $44.68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $44.93 million.
  • Gross Profit- Service, parts & other: $27.47 million versus $28.37 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Pre-owned boat: $11.94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for OneWater Marine here>>>

Shares of OneWater Marine have returned -19% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise