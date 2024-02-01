Back to top

Trane Technologies (TT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Trane Technologies (TT - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.42 billion, up 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.17, compared to $1.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.42 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.13, the EPS surprise was +1.88%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Trane Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Bookings: $4.53 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.02 billion.
  • Revenues- Americas: $3.39 billion compared to the $3.39 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.
  • Revenues- EMEA: $654.60 million compared to the $635.32 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Asia Pacific: $379.20 million compared to the $392.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year.
Shares of Trane Technologies have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

