Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Cardinal (CAH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Cardinal Health (CAH - Free Report) reported $57.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.6%. EPS of $1.82 for the same period compares to $1.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $56.82 billion, representing a surprise of +1.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.56.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cardinal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Medical: $3.93 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.85 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.
  • Revenue- Pharmaceutical: $53.52 billion compared to the $52.95 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.
  • Segment profit- Medical: $71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $82.78 million.
  • Segment profit- Pharmaceutical: $518 million versus $502.68 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cardinal here>>>

Shares of Cardinal have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise