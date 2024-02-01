Back to top

Compared to Estimates, International Paper (IP) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, International Paper (IP - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.6 billion, down 10.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.41, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.69 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the EPS surprise was +20.59%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how International Paper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Global Cellulose Fibers: $656 million compared to the $674.22 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Industrial Packaging: $3.84 billion versus $3.93 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Corporate and Inter-segment: $103 million compared to the $110.26 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Profit- Global Cellulose Fibers: -$58 million versus -$41.93 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit- Industrial Packaging: $315 million compared to the $276.56 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for International Paper here>>>

Shares of International Paper have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

