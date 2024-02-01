Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Q4 Earnings

Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) reported $9.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. EPS of $2.60 for the same period compares to $2.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.60, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Honeywell International Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Honeywell Building Technologies: $1.50 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%.
  • Net Sales- Performance Materials and Technologies: $3.03 billion compared to the $3.12 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Aerospace: $3.67 billion versus $3.71 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Safety and Productivity Solutions: $1.23 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.7%.
  • Segment Profit- Aerospace: $1.03 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion.
  • Segment Profit- Honeywell Building Technologies: $359 million compared to the $396.34 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment Profit- Corporate and All Other: -$103 million compared to the -$119.16 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment Profit- Safety and Productivity Solutions: $212 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $209.75 million.
  • Segment Profit- Performance Materials and Technologies: $728 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $743.41 million.
Shares of Honeywell International Inc. have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

