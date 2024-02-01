Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Sally Beauty (SBH) Q1 Earnings

Sally Beauty (SBH - Free Report) reported $931.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $927.18 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36, the EPS surprise was +8.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sally Beauty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable sales growth - Sally Beauty Supply: -1.9% compared to the -1.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Comparable sales growth - Beauty Systems Group: 0.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -1.9%.
  • Number of stores at end-of-period - Beauty Systems Group: 1,332 versus 1,340 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of stores at end-of-period - Total: 4,475 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4,485.
  • Number of stores at end-of-period - Sally Beauty Supply: 3,143 versus 3,145 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Comparable sales growth - Consolidated: -0.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -1.9%.
  • Net Sales- Sally Beauty Supply: $523.24 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $527.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.8%.
  • Net Sales- Beauty Systems Group: $408.06 million compared to the $397.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.
Shares of Sally Beauty have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Published in

