We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Sally Beauty (SBH) Q1 Earnings
Sally Beauty (SBH - Free Report) reported $931.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.52 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $927.18 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36, the EPS surprise was +8.33%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Sally Beauty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Sally Beauty here>>>
- Comparable sales growth - Sally Beauty Supply: -1.9% compared to the -1.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Comparable sales growth - Beauty Systems Group: 0.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -1.9%.
- Number of stores at end-of-period - Beauty Systems Group: 1,332 versus 1,340 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Number of stores at end-of-period - Total: 4,475 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4,485.
- Number of stores at end-of-period - Sally Beauty Supply: 3,143 versus 3,145 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Comparable sales growth - Consolidated: -0.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -1.9%.
- Net Sales- Sally Beauty Supply: $523.24 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $527.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.8%.
- Net Sales- Beauty Systems Group: $408.06 million compared to the $397.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.1% year over year.
Shares of Sally Beauty have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.