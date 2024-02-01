Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Quest Diagnostics (DGX - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.29 billion, down 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.15, compared to $1.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.14, the EPS surprise was +0.47%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Quest Diagnostics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenues- Diagnostic Information Services revenues: $2.22 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%.
  • Net revenues- COVID-19 testing revenues: $37 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.02 million.
  • Net revenues- Base business revenues: $2.25 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.23 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Quest Diagnostics here>>>

Shares of Quest Diagnostics have returned -8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise