Peloton (PTON) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Peloton (PTON - Free Report) reported revenue of $743.6 million, down 6.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.54, compared to -$0.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $740.82 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.55, the EPS surprise was +1.82%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Peloton performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Ending Connected Fitness Subscriptions: 3,004 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2,985.
  • Average Net Monthly Connected Fitness Churn: 1.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.4%.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $424.50 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $417.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.
  • Revenues- Connected Fitness Products: $319.10 million compared to the $323.62 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.3% year over year.
  • Gross profit- Subscription: $285.50 million compared to the $286.30 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Gross profit- Connected Fitness Products: $13.80 million compared to the $11.81 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Peloton have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

