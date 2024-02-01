Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Huntington Ingalls (HII) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Huntington Ingalls (HII - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.18 billion, up 13% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.90, compared to $3.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +15.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.27, the EPS surprise was +61.59%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Huntington Ingalls performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales and Service Revenues- Mission Technologies: $745 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $631.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.8%.
  • Sales and Service Revenues- Intersegment eliminations: -$33 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$31.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.
  • Sales and Service Revenues- Newport News: $1.67 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.
  • Sales and Service Revenues- Ingalls: $800 million compared to the $646.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.6% year over year.
  • Segment Operating Income (loss)- Ingalls: $169 million compared to the $73.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment Operating Income (loss)- Mission Technologies: $51 million compared to the $19.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment Operating Income (loss)- Newport News: $110 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $131.55 million.
Shares of Huntington Ingalls have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

