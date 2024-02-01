Back to top

Heartland Express (HTLD) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Heartland Express (HTLD - Free Report) reported $275.35 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 22.4%. EPS of $0.06 for the same period compares to $0.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $293.36 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.10, the EPS surprise was +160.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Heartland Express performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating ratio: 96.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 101.9%.
  • Fuel surcharge revenue: $39.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $44.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.2%.
  • Operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue: $235.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $249.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.7%.
Shares of Heartland Express have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

