Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Techne (TECH) Q2 Earnings

Techne (TECH - Free Report) reported $272.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.4%. EPS of $0.40 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $277.48 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42, the EPS surprise was -4.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Techne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Growth: -2% versus -0.7% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Organic Growth - Diagnostics and Genomics: 5% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Organic Growth - Protein Sciences: -4% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Diagnostics and Genomics: $75.41 million compared to the $74.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Protein Sciences: $197.67 million versus $204.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Intersegment revenue: -$0.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$0.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +55.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Techne here>>>

Shares of Techne have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

