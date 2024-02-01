Back to top

WestRock (WRK) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

WestRock (WRK - Free Report) reported $4.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.2%. EPS of $0.20 for the same period compares to $0.55 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.83 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was -42.86%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how WestRock performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Segment Sales- Corrugated Packaging: $2.42 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.
  • Segment Sales- Consumer Packaging: $1.06 billion compared to the $1.19 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.8% year over year.
  • Segment Sales- Global Paper: $918.30 million versus $894.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.3% change.
  • Segment Sales- Intersegment eliminations: -$67.20 million compared to the -$48.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.7% year over year.
  • Segment Sales- Distribution: $289.70 million compared to the $338.60 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.9% year over year.
Shares of WestRock have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

