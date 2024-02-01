Back to top

Brunswick (BC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Brunswick (BC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.36 billion, down 14% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.45, compared to $1.99 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.66, the EPS surprise was -12.65%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Brunswick performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Propulsion: $590.70 million versus $658.32 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Engine Parts & Accessories: $237.70 million versus $238.51 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -49.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Boat: $424.80 million compared to the $429.83 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Segment Eliminations: -$87.50 million compared to the -$99.08 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Navico Group: $196.20 million compared to the $222.80 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Propulsion: $105.90 million versus $122.50 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Engine Parts & Accessories: $28.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.73 million.
  • Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Navico Group: $14.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.36 million.
  • Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Corporate/Other: -$32.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$29.93 million.
  • Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Boat: $25.10 million compared to the $27.46 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Brunswick have returned -10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

