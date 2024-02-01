Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Spire (SR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Spire (SR - Free Report) reported $756.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.1%. EPS of $1.47 for the same period compares to $1.55 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $725.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.37, the EPS surprise was +7.30%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Spire performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenues- Gas Utility: $715.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $667.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%.
  • Operating Revenues- Gas Marketing: $36.30 million compared to the $51.46 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -51% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Midstream: $14.90 million compared to the $20.35 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Revenues- Eliminations: -$13.90 million compared to the -$15.56 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income- Gas Marketing: $14.70 million compared to the $22.17 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating Income- Gas Utility: $122.30 million versus $107.49 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Midstream: $3.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.92 million.
Shares of Spire have returned -10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

