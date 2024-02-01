Back to top

Kirby (KEX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Kirby (KEX - Free Report) reported revenue of $799.18 million, up 9.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.04, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $780.96 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.03, the EPS surprise was +0.97%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kirby performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Distribution and services: $346.58 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $345.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%.
  • Revenues- Marine transportation: $452.60 million versus $435.34 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.
  • Operating income- Distribution and services: $28.65 million versus $24.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating income- Marine transportation: $68.19 million versus $71.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Kirby have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

