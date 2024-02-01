Group 1 (GPI) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

Group 1 Automotive ( GPI Quick Quote GPI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $9.50, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.49. The bottom line also decreased from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $10.86 per share. The automotive retailer registered net sales of $4.48 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.38 billion. Also, the top line rose from the year-ago quarter’s $4.07 billion. Quarter Highlights
New vehicle retail sales increased 17.2% from the prior-year quarter to $2.3 billion and exceeded our projection of $2.13 billion on the back of higher-than-expected volumes and average selling prices. Total retail new vehicles sold were 45,827 units, increasing 14.8% year over year and surpassing our forecast of 42,689 units on improving inventory levels and robust demand despite the high costs of vehicle financing. Average selling price per unit was $50,760, up 2.7% year over year. The gross profit from the new vehicle retail unit totaled $184.5 million, decreasing 11.1% year over year.
Used-vehicle retail sales inched up 1.1% from the year-ago period to $1.33 billion and outpaced our forecast by $1.3 billion on higher-than-expected average selling prices. Total retail used vehicles sold were 44,656 units, up 2.5% year over year but below our expectation of 44,979 units. Average selling price per unit came in at $29,884, down 1.3% year over year. However, the metric exceeded our expectation of $27,515 million. The gross profit from the unit was $64.1 million, rising 6.1% year over year.
Used-vehicle wholesale sales rose 19.3% year over year to $102.3 million and beat our expectation of $91.7 million. The unit recorded a gross loss of $4.3 million, widening from $2.1 million incurred in the year-ago period. In the Parts and Service business, the top line rose 5.1% from the year-ago quarter to $545 million and gross profit increased 6.5% year over year to $299.3 million. Revenues from the Finance and Insurance (F&I) business came in at $187.1 million, up 8.4% from the year-ago period levels.
Segments in Detail
In the reported quarter, revenues from the U.S. business segment climbed 10.5% year over year to $3.77 billion and exceeded our forecast of $3.55 billion, largely on solid sales of new vehicles. The segment’s gross profit grew 2.3% to $640.2 million and came ahead of our prediction by $5 million. During the reported quarter, retail new-vehicle, retail used-vehicle and wholesale used-vehicle units sold were 38,152, 35,195 and 8,160, respectively.
In the reported period, revenues rose 8.1% year over year to $707.5 million for the U.K. business segment, falling short of our estimate of $713 million due to lower-than-expected sales of new vehicles. Gross profit was $90.5 million, down 3.4% from the year-ago quarter and missing our projection of $96.4 million. During the reported quarter, the retail new-vehicle, retail used-vehicle and wholesale used-vehicle units sold were 7,675, 9,461 and 2,996, respectively.
Financial Position
Selling, general and administrative expenses were up 7.4% year over year to $487.4 million. Group 1 had cash and cash equivalents of $57.2 million as of Dec 31, 2023, up from $47.9 million as of 2022-end. Total debt was $2.1 billion as of Dec 31, 2023, up from $2.08 million recorded on Dec 31, 2022.
During the quarter under discussion, GPI repurchased 160,968 shares at an average price of $262.25 per common share for a total of $42.2 million. The company currently has $143.3 million remaining on its authorized stock buyback program.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Group 1 has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently.
Some better-ranked players in the auto space are
Honda ( HMC Quick Quote HMC - Free Report) , BYD Co Ltd. ( BYDDY Quick Quote BYDDY - Free Report) and Mercedes-Benz Group AG ( MBGAF Quick Quote MBGAF - Free Report) . While HMC and BYDDY sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, MBGAF carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMC’s fiscal 2024 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 14.8% and 37.3%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have moved up 7 cents and 5 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 27.3% and 35.3%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2024 has improved 31 cents in the past 30 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MBGAF’s 2023 sales suggests year-over-year growth of 5.8%. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have improved a penny and 30 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.
Group 1 (GPI) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
