Merck (MRK) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

MRK Quick Quote MRK - Free Report) reported $14.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. EPS of $0.03 for the same period compares to $1.62 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.09, the EPS surprise was +133.33%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Merck performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Product sales- Other revenues - International: $208 million versus $177.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -49% change. Sales- Oncology- Keytruda - U.S. $3.97 billion compared to the $3.98 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.6% year over year. Sales- Animal health - International: $891 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $879.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%. Sales- Animal health - U.S. $387 million versus $423.91 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change. Sales- Oncology- Keytruda: $6.61 billion compared to the $6.50 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.3% year over year. Sales- Alliance Revenue- Lynparza: $315 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $348.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.9%. Sales- Alliance revenue- Lenvima: $226 million versus $240.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change. Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Bridion: $429 million compared to the $446.03 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.7% year over year. Segment revenues- Animal health: $1.28 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year. Sales- Immunology- Simponi: $171 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $158.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%. Sales- RotaTeq: $185 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $123.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.1%. Sales- Vaccines- ProQuar/M-M-R II/Varivax: $545 million versus $555.30 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Merck here>>>
Shares of Merck have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
