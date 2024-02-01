Schneider National (SNDR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Schneider National (
SNDR Quick Quote SNDR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.37 billion, down 12.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.16, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the EPS surprise was -23.81%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Schneider National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Truckload: $550.70 million versus $551.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change. Revenues- Intermodal: $260.60 million versus $271.68 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.4% change. Revenues- Logistics: $342.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $318.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.5%. Revenues- Other: $83.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $83.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.6%. Revenues- Fuel surcharge: $176.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $168.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.3%. Revenues- Inter-segment eliminations: -$42.50 million compared to the -$31.78 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.8% year over year. Revenues (Excluding fuel surcharge): $1.19 billion compared to the $1.18 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.4% year over year. Revenues (Excluding fuel surcharge)- Dedicated: $341.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $320.64 million.
Shares of Schneider National have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
- Logistics - Operating Ratio: 98.2% compared to the 97.2% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Operating Ratio - Consolidated: 97.7% versus 95.8% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Intermodal - Operating Ratio: 97.6% versus 94.4% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Truckload - Operating Ratio: 96.6% compared to the 94.9% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenues- Truckload: $550.70 million versus $551.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.
- Revenues- Intermodal: $260.60 million versus $271.68 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.4% change.
- Revenues- Logistics: $342.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $318.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.5%.
- Revenues- Other: $83.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $83.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.6%.
- Revenues- Fuel surcharge: $176.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $168.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.3%.
- Revenues- Inter-segment eliminations: -$42.50 million compared to the -$31.78 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.8% year over year.
- Revenues (Excluding fuel surcharge): $1.19 billion compared to the $1.18 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.4% year over year.
- Revenues (Excluding fuel surcharge)- Dedicated: $341.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $320.64 million.
Shares of Schneider National have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.