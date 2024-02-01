Back to top

Lazard (LAZ) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Lazard (LAZ - Free Report) reported $760.96 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.4%. EPS of $0.66 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +16.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $655.42 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was +88.57%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lazard performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Assets under management - End of Period: $246.65 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $221.4 billion.
  • Assets under management - Total Fixed Income: $48.11 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.33 billion.
  • Assets under management - Net Flows: $-3.55 billion compared to the $-2.18 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating revenue- Asset Management- Non-GAAP: $273.69 million compared to the $279.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year.
  • Operating revenue- Financial Advisory- Non-GAAP: $477.37 million compared to the $369.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.2% year over year.
  • Operating revenue- Corporate- Non-GAAP: $9.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.43 million.
Shares of Lazard have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

