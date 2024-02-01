For the quarter ended December 2023, Enterprise Products Partners (
Compared to Estimates, Enterprise Products (EPD) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2023, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) reported revenue of $14.62 billion, up 7.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.72, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.76 billion, representing a surprise of +14.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Enterprise Products performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Natural Gas Pipelines & Services net - Natural gas transportation volumes per day: 18,723 BBtu/D versus 18,793.03 BBtu/D estimated by six analysts on average.
- NGL Pipelines & Services net - Fee-based natural gas processing per day: 6237 millions of barrels of oil versus 5844.3 millions of barrels of oil estimated by three analysts on average.
- NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL pipeline transportation volumes per day: 4258 millions of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3994.31 millions of barrels of oil.
- NGL Pipelines & Services net - Equity NGL production per day: 185 millions of barrels of oil versus 177.87 millions of barrels of oil estimated by three analysts on average.
- Petrochemical Services net - Propylene fractionation volumes per day: 102 millions of barrels of oil versus 104.15 millions of barrels of oil estimated by three analysts on average.
- Petrochemical Services net - Octane enhancement and related plant sales volumes per day: 40 millions of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 39.6 millions of barrels of oil.
- NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL fractionation volumes per day: 1598 millions of barrels of oil versus 1428.75 millions of barrels of oil estimated by three analysts on average.
- Petrochemical Services net - Butane isomerization volumes per day: 117 millions of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 107.4 millions of barrels of oil.
- Crude Oil Pipelines & Services net - Crude oil pipeline transportation volumes per day: 2610 millions of barrels of oil versus 2331.63 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.
- Crude oil marine terminal volumes: 1,000 MBPD compared to the 884.78 MBPD average estimate based on two analysts.
- Gross operating margin- NGL Pipelines & Services: $1.38 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.25 billion.
- Gross operating margin- Petrochemical & Refined Products Services: $439 million versus $474.87 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Enterprise Products have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.