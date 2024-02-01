Dover (DOV) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Revenues Dip Y/Y

Dover Corporation ( DOV Quick Quote DOV - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $2.45, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44. The bottom line increased 13% year over year, aided by the company’s cost-containment actions. On a reported basis, Dover has delivered earnings of $2.11 per share in the quarter, up 13% year over year. Total revenues in the fourth quarter decreased 1.5% year over year to $2.11 billion. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17 billion. Organic growth was a negative 3% in the quarter. Costs and Margins
Cost of sales fell 3.9% year over year to $1.32 billion in the reported quarter. Gross profit was up 2.6% year over year to $786 million. The gross margin was 37.3% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 35.8%.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were up 4.3% to $431 million from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.3% year over year to $501 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.8% in the quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 22.6%. Segmental Performances
The Engineered Products segment’s revenues were up 0.8% year over year to $529 million in the quarter. The reported figure fell short of our expectation of $583 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA increased 13.1% year over year to $125 million. The figure beat our estimate of $124 million.
The Clean Energy & Fueling segment’s revenues were $449 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $462 million. The figure missed our estimate of $456 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $87 million, down from the prior-year quarter’s $98 million. The figure missed our estimate of $97 million. The Imaging & Identification segment’s revenues moved down 2.6% year over year to $286 million. The reported figure topped our expectation of $279 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $77 million, down 0.9% from the year-ago quarter. The figure topped our estimate of $75 million. The Pumps & Process Solutions segment’s revenues rose 6.4% year over year to $445 million in the fourth quarter and topped our estimate of $422 million. The adjusted EBITDA of the segment totaled $134 million, up 2.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $131 million. The reported figure was higher than our projection of $116 million. The Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment’s revenues fell 9.8% to $398 million from the $442 million reported in the year-earlier quarter. We had predicted revenues of $439 million for this segment. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA totaled $79 million compared with $68 million in fourth-quarter 2022. The figure was higher than our estimate of $69 million. Bookings
Dover’s bookings at the end of the fourth quarter were worth $1.97 billion compared with the prior-year quarter’s $1.91 billion. Total booking was higher than our estimate of $1.86 billion.
Financial Position
The company generated a free cash flow of $455 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with the year-ago quarter’s $284 million. Cash flow from operations amounted to $516 million in the quarter under review compared with the prior-year quarter’s $339 million.
2023 Performance
Dover has reported an adjusted EPS of $8.80 in 2023 compared with $8.45 in the prior year. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.78. Including one-time items, the bottom line was at $7.52, up 1% from the $7.42 reported in 2022.
Sales were down 0.8% year over year to $8.44 billion from the prior-year figure of $8.51 billion. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.51 billion. Outlook
Dover expects adjusted EPS between $8.95 and $9.15 for 2024. It anticipates year-over-year revenue growth of 2-4%.
Price Performance
Dover’s shares have lost 3% in the past year against the
industry’s growth of 16.5%.
DOV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are AZZ Inc. ( AZZ Quick Quote AZZ - Free Report) , Applied Industrial Technologies ( AIT Quick Quote AIT - Free Report) and A. O. Smith Corporation ( AOS Quick Quote AOS - Free Report) .
