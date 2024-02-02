Illinois Tool Works Inc. ( ITW Quick Quote ITW - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.42 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.40. Earnings increased 3.4% year over year. The company’s revenues of $3,983 million missed the consensus estimate of $4,009 million. The top line inched up 0.3% year over year due to a favorable foreign currency translation of 1.2%. However, organic sales decreased 0.5% and divestitures reduced revenues by 0.4%. Segmental Performance
Illinois Tool (ITW) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss
Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.42 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.40. Earnings increased 3.4% year over year.
The company’s revenues of $3,983 million missed the consensus estimate of $4,009 million. The top line inched up 0.3% year over year due to a favorable foreign currency translation of 1.2%. However, organic sales decreased 0.5% and divestitures reduced revenues by 0.4%.
Segmental Performance
Test & Measurement and Electronics’ revenues were down 0.3% year over year to $731 million. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $728.7 million. Revenues from Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer increased 9.4% to $814 million. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $758.4 million.
Food Equipment generated revenues of $655 million, increasing 3.9% year over year. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $663.0 million. Welding revenues were $451 million, down 6.3% year over year. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $483.6 million.
Construction Products’ revenues were down 2.3% to $459 million. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $457.5 million. Revenues of $437 million from Specialty Products reflected a decrease of 5.4%. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $446.2 million. Polymers & Fluids’ revenues of $440 million declined 3.2% year over year. Our estimate for segmental revenues was $462.8 million.
Margin Profile
In the reported quarter, Illinois Tool’s cost of sales increased 0.1% year over year to $2.3 billion. Selling, administrative, and research and development expenses increased 2.2% to $658 million. The operating margin was 24.8% in the quarter, in line with the year-ago quarter. Enterprise initiatives contributed 150 bps to the operating margin.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
At the end of the fourth quarter, Illinois Tool had cash and equivalents of $1.1 billion compared with $708 million at the end of December 2022. Long-term debt was $6.3 billion compared with $6.2 billion at the end of December 2022.
In 2023, Illinois Tool generated net cash of $3.5 billion from operating activities, reflecting a surge of 50.7% from the year-ago reported number. Capital spending on the purchase of plant and equipment was $455 million, up 10.4% year over year. Free cash flow of $3.1 billion surged 59.3% year over year.
2024 Guidance
Illinois Tool expects earnings of $10.00-$10.40 per share for 2024. Organic revenues are expected to increase 1-3% in 2024. The company anticipates total revenues to increase 2-4% from the year-ago reported figure. Operating margin is expected to be 25.5-26.5% for the year. Enterprise initiatives are expected to contribute more than 100 basis points to the operating margin.
Illinois Tool projects free cash flow to be more than 100% of net income in 2023. The company expects to repurchase about $1.5 billion worth of shares in the year. The tax rate is expected to be 24-24.5%.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
ITW currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:
Flowserve Corporation (FLS - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
FLS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 27.3%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowserve’s 2023 earnings has been unchanged. The stock has risen 14.9% in the past year.
A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 14%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AOS’ 2023 earnings increased 0.8% in the past 60 days. Shares of A. O. Smith have jumped 20.6% in the past year.
Crane Company (CR - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 29.8%.
In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Crane’s 2023 earnings has increased 0.2%. The stock has risen 43.8% in the past year.