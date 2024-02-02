Markel Group Inc. ( MKL Quick Quote MKL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 net operating earnings per share of $56.48, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 139.5%. The bottom line more than doubled year over year. Markel witnessed improved earned premiums and increased net investment income. Quarterly Operational Update
Markel's (MKL) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag Estimates
Markel Group Inc. (MKL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 net operating earnings per share of $56.48, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 139.5%. The bottom line more than doubled year over year.
Markel witnessed improved earned premiums and increased net investment income.
Quarterly Operational Update
Total operating revenues of $3.7 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. The top line rose 2.7% year over year.
Net investment income increased 46.9% year over year to $213 million in the fourth quarter.
MKL’s combined ratio deteriorated 1300 basis points (bps) year over year to 107 in the reported quarter.
Full-Year Update
Revenues of $15.8 billion increased 35.4% from 2022.
Earned premiums grew 9% to $8.3 billion, reflecting growth in gross premium volume in recent periods
Combined ratio deteriorated 600 bps to 98, primarily attributable to a higher attritional loss ratio.
Segment Update
Insurance: Gross premiums increased 7% year over year to $9.2 billion. The uptick was driven by more favorable rates and new business growth across many product lines, most notably personal lines and property product lines.
Underwriting profit came in at $162.2 million, down 71% year over year. The combined ratio deteriorated 620 bps year over year to 97.8. It included $39.6 million of net losses and loss adjustment expenses attributed to the 2023 catastrophes.
Reinsurance: Gross premiums decreased 15% year over year to $1 billion, primarily attributable to lower gross premiums within professional liability product lines.
Underwriting loss was $19.3 million against the year-ago income of $83.8 million. The combined ratio deteriorated 980 bps year over year to 101.9 in 2023. It included $57.1 million of adverse development on prior accident years’ loss reserves.
Markel Ventures: Operating revenues of $5 billion improved 5% year over year. The growth was driven by higher revenues at construction services businesses and transportation-related businesses, as well as a contribution from Metromont.
Operating income of $437.5 million increased 55% year over year, driven by products businesses, particularly consumer and building products businesses.
Financial Update
Markel exited 2023 with invested assets of $30.8 billion, up from $27.4 billion at 2022 end.
The debt balance decreased year over year to $3.8 billion as of Dec 31, 2023 from $4.1 billion at 2022 end.
Shareholders' equity of $15 billion at 2023 end decreased from $13.2 billion at 2022 end.
Book value per share increased 17.1% from year-end 2022 to $1,095.95 as of Dec 31, 2023.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.8 billion in 2023, up from $2.7 billion in 2022, reflecting an increase in operating cash flows from Markel Ventures and investments.
Zacks Rank
Markel currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Some Other Diversified Operators
Danaher Corporation’s (DHR - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings (excluding 59 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.09 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90. The bottom line declined 17.7% year over year.
Danaher’s net sales of $6.4 billion outperformed the consensus estimate of $6 billion. However, the metric declined 10.2% year over year due to a decrease in sales of COVID-related products and weakness in the Biotechnology and Diagnostics segments.
Organic sales in the quarter decreased 11.5%. Foreign-currency translations and acquisitions had a positive impact of 1% and 0.5%, respectively, on quarterly sales. Base business core sales (adjusted) declined 4.5% in the quarter.
General Electric Company (GE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents per share. However, the bottom line decreased 16.9% year over year.
Total segment revenues of $18.5 billion beat the consensus estimate of $17.8 billion. The top line increased 15.3% year over year.
For the first quarter of 2024, GE expects adjusted revenues to grow in the high-single-digits from the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings are predicted in the band of 60-65 cents per share.
Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) posted earnings of $2.60 per share for the fourth quarter, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings increased from $2.52 per share a year ago.
Revenues of $9.4 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7% but improved from $9.2 billion generated in the year-ago quarter. Organic sales increased 2%. Operating margin contracted 290 basis points to 16.8%.
For 2024, the company projects adjusted EPS between $9.80 and $10.10. It expects sales of $38.1 billion to $38.9 billion, year-over-year organic growth of 4% to 6% and segment margin expansion of 30 to 60 basis points.