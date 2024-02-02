We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Financials ETF (IYF) Hits New 52-Week High
US Financials Ishares ETF (IYF - Free Report) is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and moved up 32.15% from its 52-week low price of $66.91/share.
Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
IYF in Focus
The Russell 1000 Financials 40 Act 15/22.5 Daily Capped Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the U.S. equity market. The product charges 40 bps in annual fees (see: all Financials ETFs).
Why the Move?
The financial sector has been an area to watch lately, given that the Fed takes a dovish approach. Moderating inflation levels and the Fed adopting a dovish stance with expectations of interest rate cuts in 2024, make the yield curve steeper. A steepening yield curve is great for bank stocks as the pattern boosts banks’ net interest rate margins.
Better-than-expected performance of the U.S. economy in fourth-quarter 2023, with the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanding at an annualized rate of 3.3%, bodes well for the sector.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, IYF has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) and a Medium risk outlook. However, it might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 16.70, which gives cues of a further rally.