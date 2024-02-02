Hologic (
Image: Bigstock
Hologic (HOLX) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) reported $1.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.7%. EPS of $0.98 for the same period compares to $1.07 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $983.25 million, representing a surprise of +3.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Hologic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Hologic here>>>
- Revenue- GYN Surgical: $162.20 million compared to the $150 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Diagnostics- Molecular Diagnostics: $319.80 million versus $323.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.8% change.
- Revenues- Diagnostics- Blood Screening: $8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $9.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
- Revenues- Breast Health- Breast Imaging: $301.40 million versus $280.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14% change.
- Revenue- Total Diagnostics: $447.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $447.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.9%.
- Revenue- Skeletal Health: $25.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $26.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.5%.
- Revenues- Diagnostics- Cytology and Perinatal: $120 million versus $116.71 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.4% change.
- Revenue- Total Breast Health: $377.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $352.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%.
- Revenues- Breast Health- Interventional Breast Solutions: $76.30 million compared to the $72.73 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Service and other revenue: $185 million compared to the $178.29 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Product Sales: $828.10 million compared to the $801.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year.
Shares of Hologic have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.