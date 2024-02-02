Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Hub Group (HUBG) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Hub Group (HUBG - Free Report) reported $985.02 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 23.4%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $1.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $991.75 million, representing a surprise of -0.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hub Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenue- Intermodal and Transportation Solutions: $576.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $575.37 million.
  • Operating Revenue- Inter-segment eliminations: -$29.31 million versus -$28.48 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenue- Logistics: $437.86 million compared to the $439.44 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Hub Group have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

