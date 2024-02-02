Back to top

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $8.97, demonstrating a +1.82% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.25% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 3.28% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 2.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.58% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.03, down 29.45% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.33. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.6.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

