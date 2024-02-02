Back to top

Atlassian (TEAM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Atlassian (TEAM - Free Report) reported $1.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.5%. EPS of $0.73 for the same period compares to $0.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion, representing a surprise of +4.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Atlassian performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Subscription: $932.18 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $889.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.1%.
  • Revenues- Other: $58.83 million versus $55.82 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.
  • Revenues- Maintenance: $69.10 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $58.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -34.8%.
  • Revenues- Marketplace and services: $62.97 million compared to the $58.35 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Server: $69.17 million versus $53.94 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -34.9% change.
  • Revenues- Cloud: $653.21 million versus $648.02 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.5% change.
  • Revenues- Data Center: $274.76 million compared to the $259.48 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +41.4% year over year.
Shares of Atlassian have returned +13.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

