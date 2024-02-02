Back to top

Deckers (DECK) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Deckers (DECK - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.56 billion, up 16% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $15.11, compared to $10.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $11.40, the EPS surprise was +32.54%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Deckers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales by brand and channel- Teva brands- Total: $25.60 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $25.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.1%.
  • Net sales by brand and channel- UGG brand- Total: $1.07 billion compared to the $952.97 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.2% year over year.
  • Net sales by brand and channel- Sanuk brands- Total: $4 million versus $4.66 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.6% change.
  • Net sales by brand and channel- Other brands- Total: $29.60 million versus $26.97 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change.
  • Net sales by brand and channel- HOKA brand- Total: $429.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $409.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Deckers here>>>

Shares of Deckers have returned +11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

