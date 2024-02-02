We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
The most recent trading session ended with Paysafe Limited (PSFE - Free Report) standing at $15.04, reflecting a +1.08% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.25%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.97%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.3%.
The company's stock has climbed by 21.47% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's gain of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.58%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Paysafe Limited in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.60, marking a 11.11% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $415.6 million, indicating an 8.35% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Paysafe Limited. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Paysafe Limited is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
With respect to valuation, Paysafe Limited is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.14. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.86.
It is also worth noting that PSFE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial Transaction Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.14.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, positioning it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
